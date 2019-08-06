App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures slip on weak global trend

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in October contracts traded lower by Rs 250, or 0.67 per cent, at Rs 37,095 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,425 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices on Tuesday fell Rs 250 to Rs 37,095 per 10 gram in the futures trade as speculators reduced exposure on the back of weakening global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in October contracts traded lower by Rs 250, or 0.67 per cent, at Rs 37,095 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,425 lots.

Gold for delivery in December contracts fell Rs 249, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 37,568 per 10 gram in 478 lots.

Close

Marketmen said the fall in gold prices at the futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold was trading lower by 0.10 per cent at USD 1,475 an ounce in New York.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 01:17 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.