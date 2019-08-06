Gold futures slip on weak global trend

Gold prices on Tuesday fell Rs 250 to Rs 37,095 per 10 gram in the futures trade as speculators reduced exposure on the back of weakening global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in October contracts traded lower by Rs 250, or 0.67 per cent, at Rs 37,095 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,425 lots.

Gold for delivery in December contracts fell Rs 249, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 37,568 per 10 gram in 478 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in gold prices at the futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.