Gold futures slip 0.05% on global cues

Amid weak cues from overseas markets, gold prices moved down by 0.05 percent to Rs 32,150 per 10 grams in futures trade on Monday after participants trimmed their positions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April fell by Rs 17, or 0.05 percent, to Rs 32,150 per ten grams in business turnover of 615 lots.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by traders, tracking a weak trend overseas as the dollar strengthened, influenced gold prices in futures trade.

Meanwhile, gold prices fell 0.09 percent to USD 1,297.50 an ounce in New York Monday.