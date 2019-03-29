Gold futures slide on weak global cues

Gold prices fell 0.25 percent to Rs 31,528 per 10 gram in futures trade Friday as speculators cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in April contracts was down by Rs 79, or 0.25 percent, to Rs 31,528 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,028 lots.

The yellow metal for delivery in June contracts also was quoting lower by Rs 76, or 0.24 percent, at Rs 31,747 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,442 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, taking weak cues from the global market.

Meanwhile, gold fell 0.13 percent to USD 1,288.11 an ounce in Singapore.