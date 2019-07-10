App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures slide 0.53% on weak global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery fell by Rs 183, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 34,399 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,222 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices dipped by 0.53 per cent to Rs 34,399 per 10 gram in futures trade Wednesday as speculators reduced exposure on weak spot demand.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits influenced gold prices at futures trade.

Globally, the yellow metal traded 0.49 per cent lower at USD 1,393.60 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 12:48 pm

