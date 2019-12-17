Gold futures rise Rs 34 to Rs 37,905 per 10 gm

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 34, or 0.09 percent, at Rs 37,905 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,595 lots.
Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 34 to Rs 37,905 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators widened their bets on spot demand, tracking a positive trend overseas.
Gold for delivery in April next year also edged up by Rs 20, or 0.05 percent, at Rs 37,972 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 74 lots.
Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built by participants on strong overseas trend.Globally, gold price was quoting 0.08 percent up at USD 1,481.70 an ounce in New York.