App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures rise Rs 34 to Rs 37,905 per 10 gm

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 34, or 0.09 percent, at Rs 37,905 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,595 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 34 to Rs 37,905 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators widened their bets on spot demand, tracking a positive trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 34, or 0.09 percent, at Rs 37,905 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,595 lots.

Gold for delivery in April next year also edged up by Rs 20, or 0.05 percent, at Rs 37,972 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 74 lots.

Close

Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built by participants on strong overseas trend.

Globally, gold price was quoting 0.08 percent up at USD 1,481.70 an ounce in New York.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Commodities #Gold #MCX

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.