Gold futures rise on global cues

Gold prices rose by Rs 131 to Rs 32,609 per 10 gram in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators widened their bets tracking a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August was trading higher by Rs 131, or 0.4 per cent, to Rs 32,609 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,986 lots.

Similarly, the delivery for far-month October contracts for the yellow metal was up by Rs 141, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 32,728 per 10 gram with a business volume of 1,381 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants on positive cues from global markets mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, the precious metal turned safe haven after investors preferring it amid concerns of the prolonged Sino-US trade tiff and fresh threat of tariffs on Mexico.

Gold prices rose 0.38 per cent to trade at USD 1,333 an ounce in New York.