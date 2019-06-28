App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures rise on fresh bets

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts traded higher by Rs 75, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 34,250 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,648 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices rose by Rs 75 to Rs 34,250 per 10 gram in futures trade Friday as participants created fresh positions, tracking a firm trend overseas.



The gold for delivery in October also rose by Rs 84, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 34,465 per 10 gram in 2,803 lots.

Market analysts said the rise in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to widening of positions by participants in domestic markets.

Globally, the gold was trading a shade higher by 0.28 per cent at USD 1,416 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 01:46 pm

