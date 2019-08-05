Gold futures rise on fresh bets

Gold prices edged up by Rs 543 to Rs 36,120 per 10 gram at futures trade Monday on firm demand by local jewellers at the spot markets in tandem with positive global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in August contracts was up by Rs 543, or 1.53 per cent, to trade at Rs 36,120 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 105 lots.

According to analysts, raising of bets by speculators at current levels mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here along with strong trends overseas.