Gold futures rise on fresh bets

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in August contracts was up by Rs 543, or 1.53 per cent, to trade at Rs 36,120 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 105 lots.
Gold prices edged up by Rs 543 to Rs 36,120 per 10 gram at futures trade Monday on firm demand by local jewellers at the spot markets in tandem with positive global cues.
According to analysts, raising of bets by speculators at current levels mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here along with strong trends overseas.
Globally, gold was trading 0.89 per cent up at USD 1,470.50 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 12:53 pm