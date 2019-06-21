App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures jump Rs 84 to Rs 34,110/10 gm

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in June contracts was up by Rs 84, or 0.25 per cent, to trade at Rs 34,110 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,056 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices edged up by Rs 84 to Rs 34,110 per 10 gram at futures trade on Friday on firm demand by local jewellers at the spot market. However, weak global sentiment capped the gains.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in June contracts was up by Rs 84, or 0.25 per cent, to trade at Rs 34,110 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,056 lots.

According to analysts, raising of bets by speculators at current levels mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here but a subdued trend overseas limited the gains.

Close
Globally, however, the precious metal was trading 0.43 per cent lower at USD 1,294.19 an ounce in New York.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.