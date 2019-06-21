Gold futures jump Rs 84 to Rs 34,110/10 gm

Gold prices edged up by Rs 84 to Rs 34,110 per 10 gram at futures trade on Friday on firm demand by local jewellers at the spot market. However, weak global sentiment capped the gains.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in June contracts was up by Rs 84, or 0.25 per cent, to trade at Rs 34,110 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,056 lots.

According to analysts, raising of bets by speculators at current levels mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here but a subdued trend overseas limited the gains.