Gold futures fall Rs 86 at Rs 38,207 per 10 gm

Gold futures traded lower by Rs 86 at Rs 38,207 per 10 gm on Monday as speculators reduced their positions even as the metal gained overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 86, or 0.22 percent, at Rs 38,207 per 10 gm in 16,468 lots.

Similarly, gold for delivery in February next year fell by Rs 49, or 0.13 percent, at Rs 38,452 per 10 gram in 4,702 lots.

Trading on the MCX was closed till 1700 hrs on account of Diwali Balipratipada'.