App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures fall Rs 86 at Rs 38,207 per 10 gm

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 86, or 0.22 percent, at Rs 38,207 per 10 gm in 16,468 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold futures traded lower by Rs 86 at Rs 38,207 per 10 gm on Monday as speculators reduced their positions even as the metal gained overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 86, or 0.22 percent, at Rs 38,207 per 10 gm in 16,468 lots.

Similarly, gold for delivery in February next year fell by Rs 49, or 0.13 percent, at Rs 38,452 per 10 gram in 4,702 lots.

Close

Trading on the MCX was closed till 1700 hrs on account of Diwali Balipratipada'.

Globally, gold was quoting 0.01 percent higher at USD 1,505.40 an ounce in New York.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 28, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Commodities #Gold #MCX #silver

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.