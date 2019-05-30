App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures fall on weak global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June contracts traded lower by Rs 143, or 0.45 percent, to Rs 31,590 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,796 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Gold prices fell by Rs 143 to Rs 31,590 per 10 gram in futures trade on Thursday as speculators reduced exposure in tandem with a muted trend in the precious metal overseas.

The gold for delivery in August contracts also fell by Rs 159, or 0.5 percent, to Rs 31,681 per 10 gram in 12,604 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, the yellow metal prices lost lustre on investors preferring a strong US dollar and fears of economic slowdown.

Gold prices was trading downward by 0.37 percent at USD 1,281.60 an ounce in Singapore.
