App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 12:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures fall 0.14% on weak global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for July delivery traded lower by Rs 50, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 34,762 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,067 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Gold prices fell 0.14 per cent to Rs 34,762 in futures trade Wednesday as speculators were engaged in reducing their holdings amid a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for July delivery traded lower by Rs 50, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 34,762 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,067 lots.

Similarly, the yellow metal contracts for August delivery fell by Rs 47, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 35,160 per 10 gram in a business volume of 12,873 lots.

Close

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants tracking a weak trend overseas led to the fall in gold prices here.

Gold prices fell 0.29 per cent to USD 1,407.10 an ounce in New York.
Read More
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.