Gold futures fall 0.14% on weak global cues

Gold prices fell 0.14 per cent to Rs 34,762 in futures trade Wednesday as speculators were engaged in reducing their holdings amid a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for July delivery traded lower by Rs 50, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 34,762 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,067 lots.

Similarly, the yellow metal contracts for August delivery fell by Rs 47, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 35,160 per 10 gram in a business volume of 12,873 lots.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants tracking a weak trend overseas led to the fall in gold prices here.

Gold prices fell 0.29 per cent to USD 1,407.10 an ounce in New York.