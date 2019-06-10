Gold futures down 0.84% on profit-booking

Gold prices fell 0.84 percent to Rs 32,660 per 10 gram in futures trade Monday amid profit-booking by speculators at current levels.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts was down by Rs 276, or 0.84 percent, to Rs 32,660 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,463 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in October contracts shed Rs 293, or 0.89 percent, to Rs 32,805 per 10 gram in 1,844 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by participants at the spot market.

Globally, the yellow metal prices mellowed after the United States dropped its threat to impose tariffs on Mexico, say reports.

Meanwhile, gold futures gained 1.11 percent to USD 1,331.10 an ounce in New York.