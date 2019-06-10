App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures down 0.84% on profit-booking

On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts was down by Rs 276, or 0.84 percent, to Rs 32,660 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,463 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Gold prices fell 0.84 percent to Rs 32,660 per 10 gram in futures trade Monday amid profit-booking by speculators at current levels.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in October contracts shed Rs 293, or 0.89 percent, to Rs 32,805 per 10 gram in 1,844 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in October contracts shed Rs 293, or 0.89 percent, to Rs 32,805 per 10 gram in 1,844 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by participants at the spot market.

Globally, the yellow metal prices mellowed after the United States dropped its threat to impose tariffs on Mexico, say reports.

Meanwhile, gold futures gained 1.11 percent to USD 1,331.10 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Commodities

