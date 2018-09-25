App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures down 0.14% on weak global cues

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to a weak trend overseas as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of a US Federal Reserve meeting.

Gold prices went down 0.14 percent to Rs 30,800 per 10 gram in futures trade today as participants lightened their bets, tracking a weak movement overseas.

In futures trading at Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in October was down Rs 42, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 30,800 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 177 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in December contracts was trading lower by Rs 28, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 31,102 per 10 gram in 23 lots.

Meanwhile, gold shed 0.05 per cent to $1,198.20 an ounce in Singapore.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 12:10 pm

