Gold futures dip on muted demand

Gold futures traded lower by Rs 71 to Rs 38,482 per 10 gram on Monday due to profit-booking by participants in tandem with precious metal prices slipping in domestic markets.

Gold for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 71, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 38,482 per 10 gram in a business volume of 2,954 lots.

The yellow metal to be delivered in December fell by Rs 70, or 0.18 percent, at Rs 38,960 per 10 gram in 586 lots.

Analysts said, the fall in gold futures was mostly attributed to profit-booking by participants at the domestic market.