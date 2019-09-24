'Gold forms bullish hammer; may break out if resistance @38,100 is tested'

Pritam Kumar Patnaik

Gold and silver ended last week with gains following concerns over escalated tensions in the Middle East, on back of rate cut by US Federal Reserve and confusion over additional cuts later this year. Weaker US treasury yields and lower demand for risky assets also drove investors towards gold.

Comex gold and silver December contracts ended more than 1 percent up for the week. Comex gold December traded from a high of USD 1,524.50/ounce to a low of $1,490.70/ounce while, silver contract traded in a range of low of $17.58/ounce to a high of $18.17/ounce.

More than 50 percent of gold and silver gains came on the last trading day of the week after the US equities fell on reports that Chinese officials were cutting short their visit to America, dampening hope around trade negotiations between the two countries.

The cancellation came after US President Donald Trump said he wanted a complete trade deal with Beijing and not just an agreement for China to buy more American agricultural goods. Trump added he didn’t need a trade deal with China before the 2020 election.

Gold and silver also found support after the Fed Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by 25-basis points as expected, but the vote was mixed, suggesting uncertainty over future cuts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell once again said the cuts were an insurance against a weakening economy.

Safe-haven appeal for gold remained intact after Trump called for further sanctions on Iran, the highest ever imposed on a country as a retaliation for Tehran’s alleged role in strikes on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Brexit concerns also continued to support the yellow metal after the EU warned that Britain was headed for a no-deal Brexit. The EU believes that London’s ideas for solving the issue of the Irish border was far from done, with just six weeks left for Britain to leave the union.

Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish positions in Comex gold and trimmed bullish bets on silver contracts in the week to September 17, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said. Meanwhile, SPDR gold trust fund showed that holding increased by 9.09 metric tonnes to 883.60 metric tonnes in the week ending September 22.

On the domestic side, physical gold demand was lacklustre, as price dips were not enough to lure buyers. The Indian retail market saw little activity ahead of the festival season.

Reuters reported that discount of up to $47 an ounce was offered to domestic customers compared with the last week's $51, the highest since August 2016.

Outlook

Bullion traders will look for cues for a possible escalation of events in the Middle East. The Pentagon said it would deploy US forces in the Middle East following alleged Iranian attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

The direction of bullion this week could also be determined by the movement in the US dollar, treasury yields and demand for risky assets. Events this week will also determine the movement of bullion prices.

MCX gold futures daily chart

Outlook

MCX gold October has paused it downside movement from its all-time high of 39,885 to its month low of 37,478 levels.

On the weekly chart, MCX gold October has its multiple support zone of 37,400 levels from where a bounce back movement can be expected.

On the daily chart, it has formed a bullish hammer pattern near to its previous support, which indicates a sign of bullish reversal.

Daily Momentum Indicator RSI (14) has given a positive divergence, which suggests positive breath in the counter.

As per current market action and above technical setup, gold October is expected to trade sideways to marginal higher once the same breaks above a key resistance holding at 38,100 levels. The upside rally could be testing all the way through 38,500-38,900.

Alternatively, if gold October resistance holds strong then it might continue its rangebound movement at 37,500-38,000 levels, where 37,400 levels will act as a major support.

Strategy: Buy gold October Futures in 37,600-37,650 range, with 37,400 as stop loss and target towards 38,100 can be expected.

LBMA gold daily chart

Outlook

LBMA gold has bounced back after taking a support of horizontal trend line around $1,485 level and has sustained above $1,500 level which suggest upside movement up to $1,530-$1,550 levels.

It has a strong support of its 50-daily moving average, which is placed at $1,483 levels and $1,520 will act as immediate resistance.

(The author is Head Commodities at Reliance Commodities.)