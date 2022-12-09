 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold firms as dollar eases; spotlight on Fed meeting, US inflation data

Reuters
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,793.16 per ounce, as of 0241 GMT, but fell 0.3% so far this week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,804.80.

Gold prices ticked up on Friday helped by a softer dollar, while investors braced for key U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve's rate hike decision due next week.

The dollar index was down 0.1%. A weaker dollar makes gold more attractive to buyers holding other currencies.

There is a real chance of upward accretion in gold as we head into next week's Fed meet and CPI data, said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

Market participants now expect a 93% chance of a 50-basis point rate hike at the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Dec. 13-14. Investors will also watch out for the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for November due on Dec. 13.

If the Fed slows the pace as per expectations, along with a relatively moderate CPI print, "then dollar might weaken and all of a sudden you could see a perfect storm rushing over gold's horizon," Bennett added.