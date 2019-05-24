App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 09:15 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold firms above $1,280 as weak US data rekindles rate cut hopes

Spot gold was mostly steady at $1,283.41 per ounce by 0252 GMT, after rising as much as 1.1% to a one-week peak of 1,287.23 in the previous session. The metal has risen 0.5% so far this week.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gold prices held steady on Friday after rising above $1,280 in the previous session as weak U.S. data pushed the dollar off 2-year highs and reignited hopes of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year.

Spot gold was mostly steady at $1,283.41 per ounce by 0252 GMT, after rising as much as 1.1% to a one-week peak of 1,287.23 in the previous session. The metal has risen 0.5% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures for June were down 0.2% at 1,282.40.

"Gold has found a very good support around $1,270. There was some short covering after the (weak U.S.) data that pushed prices up. However, the upside could be limited as $1,290 is acting as a strong resistance," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals.

related news

The U.S. dollar retreated after hitting its highest level in two years as weak domestic data and the potential economic fallout from the trade war with China increased expectations for an interest-rate cut this year.

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell from near an 11-1/2-year high in April as prices rebounded and manufacturing activity hit its lowest level in almost a decade in May, suggesting a sharp slowdown in economic growth was underway.

While the expectations of a rate cut is good for gold, prices can go higher only if the metal can break above $1,290-$1,300 range with the dollar still being strong, Fung added.

Lower interest rates tend to lift gold as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion.

Four Fed officials on Thursday conceded that aggravating U.S.-China tensions could threaten economic growth, a marked deviation from Chair Jerome Powell's Monday comments where he said it was too early to ascertain the impacts of trade on the trajectory of monetary policy.

However, gold has been under pressure of late as investors have preferred the U.S. dollar amid intensifying U.S.-China trade tensions. Bullion is down nearly 5 percent since touching a 10-month peak in February at $1,346.73.

"Gold has disappointed to the upside often in the past and we would therefore like to see a string of more consistent gains before we feel comfortable signalling an all-clear on the upside," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.3% to $14.54 per ounce, and palladium edged 0.3% lower to $1,314.25.

Platinum rose 0.9% to $800.00 an ounce, having touched its lowest since Feb. 15 at $791 in the previous session.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 09:07 am

tags #Commodities

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.