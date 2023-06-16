English
    Gold finds support as Dollar index nears 5-week low

    Manisha Gupta
    June 16, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST
    International Gold prices are finding support as Dollar index is trending to a 5-week low below 103. Analysts believe that the US Federal Reserve may still hike key rates two more times this year, which is now factored into the gold prices.

    The US Govt is also expected to issue more debt and some news reports hint at a possible issuance of around $1 trillion in treasuries, in next few months. That is something gold will keep an eye on.

    The repo rate cut by China has boosted the flow of money into industrial commodities. As a result, gold prices are hovering near the $1950 per ounce mark.

    The Indian standard price without GST as per the rates issued by IBJA are :
    Carat Rs /10 gram
    999 59492
    995 59254
    916 54495
    Silver
    999 72284

    The Gold rates in Ahmedabad's Bullion Federation are as follows:
    Rs /10 gram
    24 carat 61270
    22 carat 56150

    Shree MumbaDevi Dagina Bazaar Association has shared the following quotes for gold in Mumbai as on June 16:
    999 (24k) gold bar 5945
    91.66 (22k) Jewellery 5742
    75.0 (18k) Jewellery 4756
    (+3% GST charges)

    Global Price Forecast
    Looking ahead, market forecasts vary. Citigroup expects gold to average around $1,965 in the near term, while MetalFocus predicts a lower average of $1,890. Commerzbank suggests that if the Fed holds off on rate hikes, gold could trade between $2,000 and $2,050 in the third and fourth quarters. Bank of America has a more bullish projection of $2,100 for gold in the third quarter.

    Manisha Gupta
