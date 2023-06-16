Gold finds support as Dollar index nears 5-week low

International Gold prices are finding support as Dollar index is trending to a 5-week low below 103. Analysts believe that the US Federal Reserve may still hike key rates two more times this year, which is now factored into the gold prices.
The US Govt is also expected to issue more debt and some news reports hint at a possible issuance of around $1 trillion in treasuries, in next few months. That is something gold will keep an eye on.
The repo rate cut by China has boosted the flow of money into industrial commodities. As a result, gold prices are hovering near the $1950 per ounce mark.
The Indian standard price without GST as per the rates issued by IBJA are :
Carat Rs /10 gram
999 59492
995 59254
916 54495
Silver
999 72284
The Gold rates in Ahmedabad's Bullion Federation are as follows:
Rs /10 gram
24 carat 61270
22 carat 56150
Shree MumbaDevi Dagina Bazaar Association has shared the following quotes for gold in Mumbai as on June 16:
999 (24k) gold bar 5945
91.66 (22k) Jewellery 5742
75.0 (18k) Jewellery 4756
(+3% GST charges)
Global Price Forecast
Looking ahead, market forecasts vary. Citigroup expects gold to average around $1,965 in the near term, while MetalFocus predicts a lower average of $1,890. Commerzbank suggests that if the Fed holds off on rate hikes, gold could trade between $2,000 and $2,050 in the third and fourth quarters. Bank of America has a more bullish projection of $2,100 for gold in the third quarter.