English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Gold falls by Rs 435; Silver tumbles Rs 1,600

    In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 49,717 per 10 gram.

    PTI
    September 28, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Gold price declined by Rs 435 to Rs 49,282 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday in tandem with fall in rates of the precious metal in international market, according to HDFC Securities.

    In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 49,717 per 10 gram.

    Silver also tumbled by Rs 1,600 to Rs 54,765 per kg. "Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by Rs 435 per 10-gram following risk-averse sentiment and the Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) cut holding in gold," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

    In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,615.7 per ounce while silver was trading down at USD 18 per ounce. Gold prices traded lower than spot gold prices at COMEX fell to USD 1,615 per ounce, a level last seen in April 2020, Parmar added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold #silver #trade
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 03:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.