App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold fades for third straight week on economic recovery hopes

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,706.91 per ounce as of 0324 GMT. U.S. gold futures slid 0.7% to $1,714.50.

Reuters

Gold eased ahead of a highly awaited U.S. jobs report on Friday as markets pinned hopes on an economic recovery, putting the safe-haven metal on track for a third consecutive weekly decline.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,706.91 per ounce as of 0324 GMT. U.S. gold futures slid 0.7% to $1,714.50.

Bullion has declined about 0.8% so far this week, which could be its biggest fall since the week ending May 1.

Close

"Gold prices have been under pressure after a miraculous stock market run that seems to be showing some signs of plateauing," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at broker OANDA.

related news

Asian equities eased from multi-week highs, but were, however, poised for their biggest weekly rise in over eight years.

Investors now wait for the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for May due at 1230 GMT, which is likely to show payrolls falling by 8 million after a record 20.537 million plunge in April, as per a Reuters survey.

Gold seems ready to climb higher, as the dollar is weakening, trade tensions are here to stay, there are risks of a second coronavirus wave, and the European Central Bank (ECB) showing it can still surprise markets, Moya added.

The ECB on Thursday approved a larger-than-expected expansion of its stimulus package.

U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting next week is also on investors' radar. The U.S. central bank has injected massive stimulus and cut interest rates to near zero to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

More stimulus and lower interest rates tend to benefit gold, which is often seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

In other metals, palladium rose 0.3% to $1,938.99 per ounce, and platinum climbed 0.2% to $838.37.

Silver was down 0.4% to $17.66, and was set for its first weekly decline in five.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 09:51 am

tags #Commodities #economic recovery #Gold #silver #Spot gold #US jobs

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll climbs to 6,348; total tally reaches 2,26,770 in India

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll climbs to 6,348; total tally reaches 2,26,770 in India

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

Repatriation flights on June 5: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 5: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.