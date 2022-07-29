Gold faces fourth monthly drop as firm dollar, US yields weigh

Gold prices were set on Friday for a fourth consecutive monthly drop, pressured by strong performances in the greenback and U.S. bond yields and aggressive monetary policies from top central banks.

Spot gold inched up 0.2% to $1,758.94 per ounce, as of 0337 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,775.10.

Gold remains inversely correlated to the dollar and yields, rather than being a gold story in itself, OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said, adding that their recent dips provided some support to bullion this week.

The metal is set for its best week since mid-May, with prices up 1.9% so far. However, bullion is unlikely to stave off its worst run of monthly losses since November 2020.

The dollar has spent most of July hovering around 20-year highs, hammering demand for greenback-priced gold among other currency holders. [USD/]

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point as it attempts to fight soaring inflation.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed after hitting a three-month low on Thursday. Higher rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. [US/]

"Although bullion saw a sell-off below $1,700 (earlier this month) it is significant that long-term support at $1,675/80 was tested and held. Gold has been trying to form a bottom since," helped by recent signs of a U.S. recession, Halley said.

The U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter, raising risks of an economic slowdown, which lifted gold's safe-haven allure and helped bullion prices gain more than 1% on Thursday.

Spot silver firmed 0.3% to $20.04 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.2% to $886.24. Both face monthly losses.

Palladium rose 0.8% to $2,095.13, and has gained about 8.2% this month, its best since January.