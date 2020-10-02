Gold extends gains after Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Gold extended gains on Friday en route to its best week in nearly two months as investors sought safe-haven assets after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,915.34 per ounce by 0645 GMT, reversing losses from early Asian trade. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,922.20.

Bullion has gained 2.9% so far in the week, heading for its biggest weekly percentage rise since the week ended Aug. 7.

"The Trump COVID-19 diagnosis has caused an immediate spike in gold prices as investors rush to (safe-) haven positioning," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"We expect risk-aversion will remain elevated... Depending on how this situation evolves over the weekend, notably if more members of the U.S. government's senior leadership are diagnosed positive, gold could be set for an extended rally."

U.S. stock index futures sank as much as 2% on the news that Trump and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, coming weeks ahead of elections.

"This news should be favourable to gold because we probably going to see stimulus at some point in time soon. People should be owning gold here," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion Democratic plan to provide more economic relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures as it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation.

Gold also shrugged off a buoyant dollar.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.7% to $24.07 per ounce and has risen more than 5% so for this week.

Platinum eased 0.2% to $894.82 and palladium edged 0.1% lower to $2,311.95.