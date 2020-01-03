App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 07:58 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold edges up on weaker dollar, set for fourth weekly gain

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,530.35 per ounce by 0119 GMT. Prices of the metal had touched their highest since Sept. 25 at $1,531.20 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,533.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices inched up on Friday, on track to record a fourth consecutive weekly gain, as the dollar eased, while investors awaited the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,530.35 per ounce by 0119 GMT. Prices of the metal had touched their highest since Sept. 25 at $1,531.20 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,533.

Close

For the week, spot gold was set to rise 1.3%, a fourth consecutive weekly increase.

related news

The dollar index was down against a basket of rivals, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Investors now eye the minutes of the Federal Reserve's Dec. 10-11 policy meeting, due at 1900 GMT. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The number of Americans filing claims for jobless benefits edged lower last week, a positive signal for the U.S. labour market amid recent signs that new claims may be trending slightly higher.

Confusion around details of the Phase 1 trade deal also supported gold prices this week. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the interim deal would be signed on Jan. 15.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.23% to 895.30 tonnes on Thursday from 893.25 tonnes on Tuesday.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1% to $18.04 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.5% to $983.22, having risen as much as 3% in the previous session. Palladium edged up 0.2% to $1,963.23 per ounce.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 07:53 am

tags #Commodities #Gold #markets #silver #US dollar

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.