 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Gold edges higher as traders eye US inflation data, Fed rate decision

Reuters
Dec 13, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,785.78 per ounce, as of 0302 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,796.50.

Representative image

Gold prices edged up on Tuesday helped by a softer dollar, although prices moved in a tight range as investors maintained caution ahead of U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,785.78 per ounce, as of 0302 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,796.50.

The dollar index was down 0.2%. A weaker dollar makes bullion more appealing to buyers holding other currencies.

Focus now shifts to the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data for November due at 1330 GMT.

"Market watchers will be digesting the CPI data to gauge whether a hawkish recalibration of rate expectations is warranted ahead of the FOMC meeting," said IG Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

"Gold bulls may also attempt to tap on the disinflation narrative for a move higher."