English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Nifty Below 17,350 – More Correction Likely?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Gold edges higher as dollar slips from 20-year high

    Spot gold XAU= ticked 0.1% higher to $1,739.14 per ounce, as of 0058 GMT. Prices hit a one-month low of $1,719.56 on Monday, following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks at Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.

    Reuters
    August 30, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST

    Gold prices inched up in early Asian hours on Tuesday, as the dollar eased off a 20-year high, offsetting pressure from expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer to combat inflation.

    FUNDAMENTALS

    Spot gold XAU= ticked 0.1% higher to $1,739.14 per ounce, as of 0058 GMT. Prices hit a one-month low of $1,719.56 on Monday, following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks at Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.

    U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.1% to $1,751.7.

    The dollar index USD= was off a two-decade high hit on Monday, while the benchmark 10-year yields US10TY=RR pulled back from a two-month high hit in the previous session. USD/

    Close

    Related stories

    The message from the world's top finance chiefs is loud and clear: rampant inflation is here to stay and taming it will take an extraordinary effort, most likely a recession with job losses and shockwaves through emerging markets. (Full Story)

    While gold is considered a safe bet during economic uncertainty, interest rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

    Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Monday he felt the stock market selloff that followed Powell's hawkish speech on Friday shows investors understand the central bank is serious about reducing inflation. (Full Story)

    Markets are now largely pricing in a 75-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's September meeting.

    SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.38% to 980.61 tonnes on Monday from 984.38 tonnes on Friday. (Full Story)

    Spot silver XAG= dipped 0.1% to $18.73 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.2% to $862.72 and palladium XPD= rose 0.4% to $2,155.68.

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

    0130 Australia Building Approvals July

    0130 Australia Building Approvals Total YY July

    0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final Aug

    1200 Germany CPI, HICP Prelim YY Aug

    1400 US Consumer Confidence Aug
    Reuters
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold #US dollar
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 07:04 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.