Gold edges down on firmer dollar, US rate-hike worries

Reuters
Feb 20, 2023 / 07:02 AM IST

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,837.59 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,847.60.

Gold prices fell on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and after recent U.S. economic data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates further.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The dollar index was up 0.2%, making greenback-priced bullion less attractive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]