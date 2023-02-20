English
    Gold edges down on firmer dollar, US rate-hike worries

    Reuters
    February 20, 2023 / 07:02 AM IST

    Gold prices fell on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and after recent U.S. economic data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates further.

    FUNDAMENTALS

    * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,837.59 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,847.60.

    * The dollar index was up 0.2%, making greenback-priced bullion less attractive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

    * Money markets are now expecting the Fed to raise benchmark rates above 5% by May, with rates to peak at 5.3% in July, after recent data showed a tight job market, along with high inflation and consumer prices.

    * Gold is considered a hedge against soaring inflation, but high interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

    * Data on Friday showed U.S. import prices dropped for a seventh straight month in January amid declining costs for energy products, leading to the smallest annual increase in imported inflation in two years.

    * A sharp retreat in domestic prices boosted retail demand for physical gold in India last week, prompting dealers to charge premiums for the first time in more than three months. [GOL/AS]

    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.13% to 919.92 tonnes on Friday from 921.08 tonnes on Thursday. [GOL/ETF]

    * Spot silver lost 0.7% to $21.58 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $914.17 and palladium shed 0.6% to $1,488.61.

    * Market activity could be relatively low on Monday due to a holiday in the United States.

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

    0115 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y, 5Y Feb

    1500 EU Consumer Confid. Flash Feb

