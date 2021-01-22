MARKET NEWS

Gold eases as yields tick up, but set for best week in five

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,863.56 per ounce by 0233 GMT, retreating from its highest since Jan. 8 hit on Thursday. For the week, it was up 2% in what would be its biggest weekly gain since the week ended Dec. 18.

Reuters
January 22, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST
Gold

Gold

Gold inched lower on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields ticked up, though bets of a large U.S. stimulus kept the metal on course for its best week in five.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,863.56 per ounce by 0233 GMT, retreating from its highest since Jan. 8 hit on Thursday. For the week, it was up 2% in what would be its biggest weekly gain since the week ended Dec. 18.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,863.90.

"Gold is struggling a bit due to a lift in nominal yields, which came off the back of strong U.S. jobless claims number, also the European Central Bank (ECB) came out a little less dovish than the market would like," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields held firm above 1%, helping the dollar trade steady. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

U.S. weekly jobless claims decreased modestly last week, but concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the labour market persisted.

ECB President Christine Lagarde on Thursday kept the central bank's policy unchanged, but said it was prepared to provide more support to the economy if needed.

Focus also remained on the $1.9 trillion stimulus relief proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden to revive the world's largest economy from the effects of the pandemic.

However, there is potential for the stimulus package to be watered down as it passes through the Senate, which will be negative for gold as it will strip down some of the inflation expectations, Rodda said.

Silver shed 1.1% to $25.67 an ounce, but was set to register its best week in five, up 3.7% so far.

Platinum fell 1.2% to $1,113.40, but was set to post its second straight weekly gain, up 3.6%.

Palladium eased 0.1% to $2,359.19.
Reuters
TAGS: #Commodities #Gold #US stimulus
first published: Jan 22, 2021 09:05 am

