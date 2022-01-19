MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Gold dips as Treasury yields advance on US rate-hike prospects

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,810.90 per ounce, as of 0352 GMT, after falling to a one-week low of $1,805 an ounce on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,810.80.

Reuters
January 19, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

Gold prices fell on Wednesday towards previous session’s one-week low as the prospect of aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve sent benchmark Treasury yields to two-year highs, reducing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,810.90 per ounce, as of 0352 GMT, after falling to a one-week low of $1,805 an ounce on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,810.80.

"We seem to be coiling up for some kind of breakout, likely on the downside, as the handoff occurs where inflation expectations start to slow down while nominal rates shift up around expectations for central bank action and that starts to really bid up real yields," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

Gold is considered an inflationary hedge, but higher interest rates tend to weigh on the precious metal.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields jumped to two-year highs, while the dollar index posted its best daily gain in four weeks on Tuesday, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

Close

Related stories

Traders await the Fed meeting on Jan. 25-26, expecting a more aggressive tone in tackling unabated inflation, which is the highest in nearly 40 years at 7%.

Adding to inflationary pressures, oil prices rose to a seven-year high as an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey increased supply concerns amid worrisome geopolitical troubles in Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

"It’s very tempting to look at the geopolitical backdrop as something that people think about when they consider gold … (although) gold doesn’t seem to be behaving that way at the moment. It seems sort of firmly anchored to this Fed narrative," Spivak added.

Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $23.41 an ounce, platinum fell 0.8% to $973.64, and palladium was down 0.4% at $1,889.46.
Reuters
Tags: #Commodities #Gold #interest rates #US
first published: Jan 19, 2022 11:19 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.