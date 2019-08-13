Gold climbs on weak US data, increase in SPDR holdings

Gold climbed more than 1 percent on Monday to its highest in nearly two weeks on soft US data and as holdings in the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund rose for the first time in two months.
Gold climbed more than 1 percent on Monday to its highest in nearly two weeks on soft US data and as holdings in the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund rose for the first time in two months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had gained 1 percent to USD 1,328.91 an ounce by 0010 GMT, after advancing 0.2 percent on Friday as a weaker stock market increased its safe-haven appeal.
* US gold added USD 16 to trade at USD 1,328.50. Comex silver rose 2 percent.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2 percent to 911.13 tonnes on Friday - the first increase since June 10.
* US wholesale inventories unexpectedly fell for a second straight month in June, prompting economists to trim their second-quarter economic growth estimates.
* Investors are watching economic data to gauge when the Federal Reserve bank will begin reducing its commodities-friendly stimulus measures. Weak data could prompt the US central bank to hold back on the cuts.
* Wall Street closed out its worst week since June on Friday, pulling back from record highs as investors focused on the outlook for Fed stimulus.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long positions in gold and silver in the week to August 6, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
* Newcrest Mining
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was a touch firmer in Asia on Monday as the euro took a knock from more aid rumblings over Greece, while technical signals were flashing oversold after almost five weeks of losses for the US currency.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.