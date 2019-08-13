App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold climbs on weak US data, increase in SPDR holdings

Gold climbed more than 1 percent on Monday to its highest in nearly two weeks on soft US data and as holdings in the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund rose for the first time in two months.


Gold climbed more than 1 percent on Monday to its highest in nearly two weeks on soft US data and as holdings in the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund rose for the first time in two months.


FUNDAMENTALS


* Spot gold had gained 1 percent to USD 1,328.91 an ounce by 0010 GMT, after advancing 0.2 percent on Friday as a weaker stock market increased its safe-haven appeal.


* US gold added USD 16 to trade at USD 1,328.50. Comex silver rose 2 percent.


* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2 percent to 911.13 tonnes on Friday - the first increase since June 10.


* US wholesale inventories unexpectedly fell for a second straight month in June, prompting economists to trim their second-quarter economic growth estimates.


* Investors are watching economic data to gauge when the Federal Reserve bank will begin reducing its commodities-friendly stimulus measures. Weak data could prompt the US central bank to hold back on the cuts.


* Wall Street closed out its worst week since June on Friday, pulling back from record highs as investors focused on the outlook for Fed stimulus.


* Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long positions in gold and silver in the week to August 6, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.


* Newcrest Mining , the world's fifth largest gold producer, reported its first annual loss since 2002 on Monday, hit by writedowns after gold prices plunged.


MARKET NEWS

* The dollar was a touch firmer in Asia on Monday as the euro took a knock from more aid rumblings over Greece, while technical signals were flashing oversold after almost five weeks of losses for the US currency.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2013 09:27 am

tags #Commodities #Federal Reserve Bank #Gold #SPDR Gold #US data

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.