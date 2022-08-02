English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Gold climbs four-week peak as US Treasury yields, dollar fall

    Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,778.69 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT, its highest since July 5.

    Reuters
    August 02, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Gold hit a four-week high on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar and a dip in U.S. Treasury yields boosted demand for the safe-haven metal amid mounting worries over an economic slowdown.

    FUNDAMENTALS

    * Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,778.69 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT, its highest since July 5.

    * U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,791.10 per ounce.

    * The dollar fell 0.2% to a near one-month low against its rivals, making greenback-denominated gold less expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]

    Close

    Related stories

    * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a four-month low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. [USD/] [US/]

    * Data showed U.S. manufacturing activity slowed less than expected in July, with the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) index of national factory activity dipping to 52.8 last month, its lowest reading since June 2020.

    * U.S. construction spending also fell 1.1% in June, as outlays on single-family homebuilding declined sharply amid rising mortgage rates.

    * These weak U.S. economic readings pointed to a slowdown that could prompt the Federal Reserve to be less aggressive in its monetary policy tightening plans.

    * Wall Street ended a three-day winning streak and crude prices plunged on Monday as economic data from the U.S., Europe and China showed demand weakening under inflation pressures. [MKTS/GLOB]

    * China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan would undermine the Sino-U.S. relationship. Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, three sources said.

    * Spot silver fell 0.5% to $20.22 per ounce, platinum was down 0.5% at $892.83, and palladium eased 0.2% to $2,124.74.

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

    0130 Australia Building Approvals June

    0130 Australia Owner-Occupied Hous'g Fin MM June

    0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate Aug

    0600 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY July
    Reuters
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold #US #US dollar #US Treasury yields
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.