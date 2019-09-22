Gold bulls stumbled by Fed’s non-committal stance

Ravindra Rao

The European Central Bank cuts deposit rates and restarts its bond purchase program, the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rate for the second consecutive time and the Bank of Japan reiterates its willingness to take action, but gold remains steadfast near the key psychological level $1500/oz. level.

Gold rallied sharply this year in anticipation that central banks may take measures to boost the economy. Central banks are taking measures, but the gold bulls remain unconvinced whether it will continue for long or not.

Fed on September 18 cut interest rate by 0.25 percent to 1.75-2 percent in line with expectations. This is the second consecutive rate cut in a bid to boost the economy in face of rising risks in form of global growth slowdown and trade disputes.

While Fed delivered the rate cut which was expected, market players were disheartened by the divide amongst Fed officials over their future moves. The rate cut was also not a unanimous decision as two Fed officials wanted to keep rates steady while one voted for deeper cuts. This was not good news for gold bulls.

Fed’s dot plot, the chart that shows where Fed officials see the benchmark federal funds rate heading, shows that interest rate may remain steady for rest of the year. However, 7 out of 17 officials are now supporting one more rate cut this year. Fed is also not expecting a rate cut next year, but a rate hike in 2021 and another one in 2022.

Fed has been emphasizing on the strength in US economy and has maintained that the recent cuts are more of adjustments to support the economy and not start of a monetary easing cycle. The future guidance regarding the Fed’s interest rate stance and the strength in US economy has given the gold bears an edge.

Fed’s approach of one meeting at a time indicates that the central bank will wait for further evidence before making its next move. This makes the next move in gold more dependent on US economic outlook as well as global economic challenges.

While Fed’s non-committal stance has made it difficult to gauge the future move, additional moves cannot be ruled out completely as global economy continues to slowdown while possibility of US recession is being increasingly discussed. So while gold has lost its luster, there is still enough reason to remain invested in the commodity.

(The author is Head – Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.)