Gold bulls gather as central banks rush to act on coronavirus fears

Just after a sharp sell-off late last week, gold has pared most of the losses and has rescaled $1,650 per troy ounce level. In last two weeks, gold has moved as high as $1,689 per troy ounce and as low as $1,563 per troy ounce.

The sharp movement is partly due to increased volatility seen across all asset classes as market players assess increased risk from virus outbreak against increased measures taken to mitigate its economic impact.

The virus outbreak has become a major threat for global economy as number of cases worldwide has continued to rise with no recognized treatment yet. The virus has infected about 94,900 people and killed at least 3,283 worldwide.

While virus risks are rising by the day, market players have shifted focus on measures by governments and central banks to take measures to mitigate the economic impact from the virus outbreak.

After a sharp sell-off in US equity market last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell released a statement that they will take appropriate measures to support the economy. This was followed by a statement from President Trump calling for deeper cuts. Just days after, Fed announced a surprise 0.5 percent interest rate cut to 1-1.25 percent. Fed's statement noted that the fundamentals of the US economy remain strong but the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity.

Fed's decision, however, saw mixed reaction. US equity market slumped about 3 percent on the day of Fed announcement but rebounded 4.5 percent in the next session. Fed's surprise rate cut shows willingness to act but also highlights the increased risk seen from the virus outbreak. The sharp 0.5 percent cut is an aggressive move but has also fueled concerns about possibility of additional moves.

Fed's rate cut has however increased pressure on other central banks to act. Bank of Canada has cut interest rate by 0.5 percent and focus has now shifted to European Central Bank and Bank of England. Both ECB and BOE have already expressed willingness to act.

Fed's decision has helped stabilize equity markets however increasing spread of the virus may keep concerns high about health of global economy and this may warrant for more action from central banks and governments. Gold, which outperforms in an environment of low interest rates, may continue to hold firm till central banks have some ammunition left and are willing to use it.

The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

