Gold below $1,500/oz on improving risk sentiment

Sakina Mandsaurwala

Gold in the international market is trading volatile on economic data and developments related to the US-China trade talks. There has been lot of optimism over the US-China trade deal after the US President Donald Trump outlined the first phase of a deal to end the trade war and suspended a tariff hike that was to come into effect from October 15.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to meet on November 16.

The second and third phase of the deal would begin as soon as the signing of the first phase takes place.

Besides gold, all safe haven instruments like the dollar and bond markets are trending down while equity markets are performing well.

If the US-China trade deal achieves some positivity then the risk asset like equities will rally while safe asset like gold will take a backseat. On the contrary, no agreement will mean new highs for gold this year.

The other key global issue that will impact gold price would be possible Brexit agreement between EU and UK ahead of the October 31 deadline. Trader also needs to keep an eye on tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Markets are also pricing in lesser chance of a Fed rate cut in the October meeting after listening to the hawkish comments from Chairman Jerome Powell and few FOMC members.

We believe policymakers will wait for the economic numbers before taking any further action. We view this downside in gold prices as a correction. At lower levels, gold will again provide a buying opportunity as the global economic slowdown is here to stay for long.

Gold prices will witness selling pressure on optimism over a trade deal between the US and China. Demand for gold this Diwali is also dim as higher prices have kept buyers away from the market. Jewellers are offering huge discounts as there is less footfalls this season.

MCX Gold Dec contract may trade lower towards Rs 36,800 levels. Its upside is capped at Rs 38,300 this week. Currently, MCX Gold prices are trading at Rs 37,900 per 10 gm.

The Author is Commodity Analyst at Narnolia Financial Advisors.