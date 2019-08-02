Going down! Phillip Capital first to downgrades Nifty target after recent upgrades

Reflecting the worsening market sentiment, Phillip Capital has downgraded the one-year Nifty target, the first such reversal for the index in recent months after a string of upgrades from global and local brokerages.

After remaining negative on equities for a few months, it had slashed the one-year Nifty target to 11,300-11,800 from 12,200-12,700, the domestic brokerage firm said in a note.

In a Bear case scenario, Nifty could well touch 10,000-10,400. In a Bull case, it may go higher towards 12,000-12,400.

Benchmark indices saw a slew of upgrades ahead of the 2019 general election, anticipating return of the Modi government. Some upgrades came after Narendra Modi-led BJP stormed to power in May.

The brokerage firm highlighted five reasons apart from weak macros and earnings for the downgrade in the July 24 note.

First, higher tax on foreign institutional investors (FIIs) will impact inflows to an economy with the already weak economic outlook.

Second, the likelihood of Nifty PE premium shrinkage, third, the likelihood of mutual fund flows tapering, fourth, persisting and aggravating tight liquidity condition, and last, lack of growth triggers in the medium to long term.

In May 2019, headlines were dominated by talks of ‘upgrade’ or ‘raised target price’. In April, BNP Paribas upgraded India to overweight from Neutral and raised the target for Sensex to 42,000 from 40,000.

Also Read: BNP Paribas upgrades India, raises December Sensex target to 42,000

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley raised their outlook or target price for the Indian market in March and April, which was taken as a strong signal for the bulls.

In March, Goldman Sachs upgraded India to overweight and placed a 12-month target of 12,500 for the Nifty. In the best case scenario, Morgan Stanley has put out a target of 42,000 on the Sensex for December 2019.

The euphoria carried into June, when Sensex and Nifty hit a record high of 40,312, and 12,103, respectively.

Markets, which were looking rosy despite higher valuations in April and May, have suddenly turned black for most participants.

The S&P BSE Sensex has fallen 8 percent, or over 3,000 points, from a record high of 40,312. The Nifty50 fell little over 9 percent from its lifetime high of 12,103.

The bigger carnage was seen in the small & midcaps space. The S&P BSE Midcap index has plunged more than 20 percent, and the S&P BSE Smallcap index is down 27 percent from their record high levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.