Godrej Properties stock falls 4% after dismal earnings performance in Q1FY19

Share price of Mumbai-based real estate developer Godrej Properties fell more than 4 percent intraday Thursday after starting off the financial year 2018-19 on a weak note.

Consolidated net profit in Q1 fell 65.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 34.3 crore, dented by weak operational earnings and higher finance cost.

Revenue during the quarter increased 24.5 percent to Rs 997 crore YoY but it reported a 35 percent year-on-year fall (down 21 percent QoQ) in sold area and 44 percent YoY (down 22 percent QoQ) decline in booking value for the quarter.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) slipped 34.9 percent to Rs 67 crore and margin contracted 620 basis points to 6.7 percent compared to year-ago.

Finance cost during the quarter increased 86 percent to Rs 59 crore YoY.

At 13:36 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 724.60, down Rs 18.50, or 2.49 percent on the BSE.