Godrej Properties rises 4% on new residential project announcement

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Godrej Properties rose above 4 percent after the company said it is adding to its portfolio a residential property in Thane.

Shares of the company touched an intraday high of Rs 609.40.

Godrej Properties' new project, which will be situated at Ghodbunder Road, Thane, will be spread across 4 acres about and have 65,000 square meters of saleable area

"This deal is an outright purchase of land along with Godrej Fund Management," the company said in a statement.

At 10:40 hrs Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 598.00, up 4.10 percent.