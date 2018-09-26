App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Properties rises 4% on new residential project announcement

The company said on September 25 that it is adding a new project in Thane.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Shares of Godrej Properties rose above 4 percent after the company said it is adding to its portfolio a residential property in Thane.

Shares of the company touched an intraday high of Rs 609.40.

Godrej Properties' new project, which will be situated at Ghodbunder Road, Thane, will be spread across 4 acres about and have 65,000 square meters of saleable area

"This deal is an outright purchase of land along with Godrej Fund Management," the company said in a statement.

At 10:40 hrs Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 598.00, up 4.10 percent.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 11:45 am

