Godrej Properties dips 3% after Morgan Stanley downgrades on valuation concerns

Shares of Mumbai-based Godrej Properties fell 3 percent intraday on June 21 after global investment firm Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock on valuation concerns.

"We downgrade Godrej Properties to underweight from equal-weight, but raised price target to Rs 802 from Rs 707 earlier," the brokerage said, adding current valuation appears ahead of fundamentals.

It further said the downgrade reflected its relative preference within its coverage universe.

The stock trades at a 10 percent premium to one-year forward NAV estimate and risk-reward is skewed negatively, it added.