Godrej Properties dips 3% after Morgan Stanley downgrades on valuation concerns

Morgan Stanley said the downgrade reflected its relative preference within its coverage universe.
Shares of Mumbai-based Godrej Properties fell 3 percent intraday on June 21 after global investment firm Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock on valuation concerns.
"We downgrade Godrej Properties to underweight from equal-weight, but raised price target to Rs 802 from Rs 707 earlier," the brokerage said, adding current valuation appears ahead of fundamentals.
The stock trades at a 10 percent premium to one-year forward NAV estimate and risk-reward is skewed negatively, it added.The stock rallied nearly 70 percent in last nine-months on strong performance. However, it was quoting at Rs 963, down Rs 20.95, or 2.13 percent on the BSE at 1203 hours.