Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Properties announces project in Faridabad, share price up

Company announced its entry into the Faridabad market with its first residential plotted development.

The share price Godrej Properties rose over 1 percent in the early trade after the Mumbai-based developer announced it was entering Faridabad, expanding its residential portfolio in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The project will be spread over 43.61 acre, the land parcel for which was acquired from BPTP. It will be the company’s first residential plotted development in the Haryana town.

This project will offer approximately 95,000 square meters (1 million sq ft) of plotted development potential, the company said in its release.

“We are happy to add this new project in Faridabad, a key micro-market within NCR. This fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence in key markets across India's leading cities,” said Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties.

At 0920 hours, Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 666.40, up Rs 9.25, or 1.41 percent, on the BSE.

 

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 09:37 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Godrej Properties

