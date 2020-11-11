Godrej Industries Q2 net profit falls 45% YoY; revenue declines 9%

Godrej Industries on November 11 posted a 44.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its Q2FY21 consolidated net profit to Rs 205.3 crore against Rs 372.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue for the said quarter reduced 9.2 percent YoY to Rs 2,386.3 crore against Rs 2,628.7 crore in Q2FY20.

EBITDA reduced 11.5 percent to Rs 133.7 crore against Rs 151.1 crore YoY while EBITDA margin came in at 5.6 percent against 5.7 percent YoY.

The company said, in the consumer segment, its consolidated sales grew 11 percent YoY while net profit grew by percent. The Consolidated EBITDA of the segment also grew 19 percent YoY.

The company said Household Insecticides grew 4 percent, partially impacted by supply issues due to regional lockdowns.

Soaps delivered a strong performance and grew 18 percent, driven by market share gains. The company said new launches in the health segment are scaling up well.