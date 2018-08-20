Godrej Consumer touches 52-week high; Macquarie maintains outperform

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products touched 52-week high of Rs 1,398.85, rising 4 percent intraday Monday as Macquarie maintained outperform rating on stock with target of Rs 1,465 per share.

According to Macquarie, FY19 can be a turnaround year led by hi recovery and distribution expansion. Also, lower competitive intensity and new product launches to drive recovery in HI segment.

Doubling sales in general trade by FY21 can be a game changer, it added.

Credit Suisse has maintained neutral call on the stock. The research house impressed with the set-up of Indonesian arm. The core strengths as an organisation reflects fully in the Indonesian company.

General trade distribution expansion is a key focus area for company, while FMCG growth in Indonesia remains very challenging, it added

Morgan Stanley has kept overweight call and raised target to Rs 1,525 from Rs 1,475 per share.

According to research house, there was a sharp recovery in business performance in Q1. The company is democratising the category with disruptive product and format innovation.

It forecast a FY18-FY21 earnings CAGR of 21 percent.

At 14:42 hrs Godrej Consumer Products was quoting at Rs 1,393.40, up Rs 50.20, or 3.74 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil