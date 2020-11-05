Godrej Consumer Q2 net profit jumps 11% YoY, beats street estimates

EBITDA margin came at 23.1 percent against 21.7 percent YoY and against CNBC-TV18's estimates of 22.4 percent.
Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) on November 5 posted a 10.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2FY21 consolidated net profit at Rs 458.02 crore.
The number was slightly above the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 454 crore. The company's net profit was Rs 394.88 crore in Q1FY21 and Rs 413.88 crore in Q2FY20.
Its domestic volume growth came at 5 percent against the CNBC-TV18 poll of 9-10 percent growth.
Consolidated revenue was at Rs 2,915.1 crore against Rs 2,327.34 crore QoQ and Rs 2,630.20 crore YoY. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the revenue at around Rs 2,900 crore.
Consolidated EBITDA came at Rs 672.8 crore against Rs 571.9 crore YoY. CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated EBITDA at Rs 649 crore.
EBITDA margin came at 23.1 percent against 21.7 percent YoY and against CNBC-TV18's estimates of 22.4 percent."Going forward, we will continue to focus our efforts where the demand is – in household insecticides, hygiene, and value For money. We are ramping up innovation and have launched several new products, strongly price-enabled, across geographies. Across channels too, we are making a shift; doubling down on digitisation and platforms like e-commerce and chemists. We are also strengthening our supply chain operations and distribution," said the chairperson said.