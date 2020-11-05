Godrej Consumer Q2 net profit jumps 11% YoY, beats street estimates

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) on November 5 posted a 10.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2FY21 consolidated net profit at Rs 458.02 crore.

The number was slightly above the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 454 crore. The company's net profit was Rs 394.88 crore in Q1FY21 and Rs 413.88 crore in Q2FY20.

Its domestic volume growth came at 5 percent against the CNBC-TV18 poll of 9-10 percent growth.

Consolidated revenue was at Rs 2,915.1 crore against Rs 2,327.34 crore QoQ and Rs 2,630.20 crore YoY. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the revenue at around Rs 2,900 crore.

"We delivered a strong performance this quarter with double-digit, profitable sales growth. All our geographic clusters also recorded positive sales growth," said Nisaba Godrej, Chairperson

and Managing Director, GCPL.

Consolidated EBITDA came at Rs 672.8 crore against Rs 571.9 crore YoY. CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated EBITDA at Rs 649 crore.

EBITDA margin came at 23.1 percent against 21.7 percent YoY and against CNBC-TV18's estimates of 22.4 percent.

"Going forward, we will continue to focus our efforts where the demand is – in household insecticides, hygiene, and value For money. We are ramping up innovation and have launched several new products, strongly price-enabled, across geographies. Across channels too, we are making a shift; doubling down on digitisation and platforms like e-commerce and chemists. We are also strengthening our supply chain operations and distribution," said the chairperson said.