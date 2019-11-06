App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Consumer Products Q2 profit falls 28%, volume growth at 7%

Volume growth was led by new product launches, effective marketing campaigns and consumer offers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG company Godrej Consumer Products has reported a steep 28.4 percent year-on-year decline in the second quarter consolidated profit at Rs 413.88 crore, meeting analyst expectations.

Its profit in the corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 577.73 crore.

Revenue during the quarter fell 1.14 percent to Rs 2,630.2 crore compared to year-ago, with domestic volume growth at 7 percent.

Close

"Volume growth was led by new product launches, effective marketing campaigns and consumer offers," company said in its BSE filing.

related news

The international business delivered constant currency sales growth of 7 percent, it added.

The operating performance of the company remained strong as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 17.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 571.9 crore and margin expanded 340bps to 21.7 percent in quarter ended September 2019.

The stock was quoting at Rs 746.00, up Rs 24.10, or 3.34 percent on the BSE at 1302 hours IST.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #Godrej Consumer Products #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.