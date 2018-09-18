App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Consumer Products gains 3% after board approves bonus share allotment

The management committee of the board of directors at its meeting held on September 17 approved the allotment of 34,07,22,032 fully paid-up bonus equity shares to the existing shareholders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products added nearly 3 percent intraday Tuesday after company board approved allotment of bonus equity shares.

The management committee of the board of directors at its meeting held on September 17 approved the allotment of 34,07,22,032 fully paid-up bonus equity shares to the existing shareholders in the ratio of 1 bonus equity share of face value Re1 each credited as fully paid up for every 2 equity shares of face value Re 1 each held on the record date viz. September 14, 2018.

The post issued paid up capital of the company is now Rs 102,21,66,096.

At 10:06 hrs Godrej Consumer Products was quoting at Rs 877.35, up Rs 23.70, or 2.78 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 10:15 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.