Godrej Consumer Products gains 3% after board approves bonus share allotment

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products added nearly 3 percent intraday Tuesday after company board approved allotment of bonus equity shares.

The management committee of the board of directors at its meeting held on September 17 approved the allotment of 34,07,22,032 fully paid-up bonus equity shares to the existing shareholders in the ratio of 1 bonus equity share of face value Re1 each credited as fully paid up for every 2 equity shares of face value Re 1 each held on the record date viz. September 14, 2018.

The post issued paid up capital of the company is now Rs 102,21,66,096.

At 10:06 hrs Godrej Consumer Products was quoting at Rs 877.35, up Rs 23.70, or 2.78 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil