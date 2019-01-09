App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Consumer Products dips 1% after fire incident at Nigerian subsidiary premises

The estimated loss from the fire is approximately Rs 35 crore (including potential business disruption), Godrej said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Godrej Consumer Products shares dropped a percent in morning on Wednesday after the fire incident took place in the premises of its Nigerian subsidiary.

"There was an unfortunate incident of fire that took place on January 5-6, 2019 at the premises of Nigerian subsidiary," the FMCG company said in its filing.

It further said the fire has been contained and isolated to a part of the warehouse and a section of the production area. "There was no injury or loss of life in this incident. We are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire and investigations are on."

The estimated loss is approximately Rs 35 crore (including potential business disruption), Godrej said, adding the loss/damage is fully covered under appropriate insurance policies and the impact, if any, is not material on the consolidated financials of the company.

At 11:31 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 774.00, down Rs 7.30, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 11:49 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Godrej Consumer Products

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.