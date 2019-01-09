Godrej Consumer Products dips 1% after fire incident at Nigerian subsidiary premises

Godrej Consumer Products shares dropped a percent in morning on Wednesday after the fire incident took place in the premises of its Nigerian subsidiary.

"There was an unfortunate incident of fire that took place on January 5-6, 2019 at the premises of Nigerian subsidiary," the FMCG company said in its filing.

It further said the fire has been contained and isolated to a part of the warehouse and a section of the production area. "There was no injury or loss of life in this incident. We are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire and investigations are on."

The estimated loss is approximately Rs 35 crore (including potential business disruption), Godrej said, adding the loss/damage is fully covered under appropriate insurance policies and the impact, if any, is not material on the consolidated financials of the company.

At 11:31 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 774.00, down Rs 7.30, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.