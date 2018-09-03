Godrej Consumer hits 52-week high on sell of UK business

Share price of Godrej Consumer Products touched 52-week high of Rs 1,469, rising 1.5 percent intraday Monday as company divested entire stake in its UK business.

The company has divested its entire stake in its UK business, Godrej Consumer Products UK, to JZ International, a leading pan-European private investment business based in London, effective immediately.

This is in line with company's long-term objective of continually optimising its portfolio and making the appropriate capital allocation choices to drive superior value creation.

Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products said, "We continue to make strong progress on our journey to be a leading FMCG player in emerging markets; guided by our 3 by 3 approach, and focused on 3 categories (home care, hair care and personal care), in 3 geographies (Asia, Africa and Latin America).

At 14:48 hrs Godrej Consumer Products was quoting at Rs 1,434.20, down Rs 13.00, or 0.90 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil