Godrej Cons gains 2% after Morgan Stanley retains overweight call

Shares of FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products gained over 2 percent intraday on September 17 after global research firm Morgan Stanley maintained an overweight call on the stock with target at Rs 860 per share.

The research firm is of the view that the share price will rise relative to the FMCG index over the next 30 days. The firm believes that Godrej Consumer may report acceleration in domestic volume growth, adding that Indonesia and Africa margins may expand, driven by initiatives.

Morgan Stanley has rated the company as the top pick in its coverage. The stock has seen a steady rise in the last 15 days, gaining 15 percent.

The Nifty FMCG was trading in the green intraday, with Godrej Consumer being the top gainer.