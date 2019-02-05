Godrej Agrovet slides to 52-week low after drop in Q3 profit

Shares of Godrej Agrovet plunged to a 52-week low in early trade on February 5 after the company reported weak results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The stock fell Rs 4.1 percent on the BSE, quoting at Rs 471.5.

The company's consolidated Q3 net profit after tax fell 16.1 percent YoY to Rs 48.6 crore.

Godrej Agrovet's consolidated total income rose 19 percent YoY to Rs 1,459 crore.

At 0932 hours, Godrej Agrovet was quoting at Rs 473.25 on the BSE, down 3.73 percent.