Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godrej Agrovet Q2 net profit up 16.58%

The company's net profit stood at Rs 85.02 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, as per regulatory filing.

PTI
Godrej Industries arm Godrej Agrovet posted 16.58 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 99.12 crore in the second quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal on strong income.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 85.02 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, as per regulatory filing.

Net income rose to Rs 1,622.11 crore during July-September quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,434.45 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses also increased to Rs 1,479.86 crore from Rs 1,315.15 crore in the said period.

The company said the board has accepted the resignation of its director Adi B Godrej and induction of Pirojsha Godrej as an additional director.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 08:02 pm

tags #Godrej Agrovet #Nifty #Results #Sensex

